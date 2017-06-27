Loud bang during flight has pilot sol...

Loud bang during flight has pilot soliciting prayer

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Malaysian carrier AirAsia X, which will begin its maiden U.S. service between Kuala Lumpur and Honolulu on Wednesday, said it is investigating an incident that occurred Sunday in which the pilot asked the passengers to pray while the plane was making an emergency return to Perth, Australia.

Honolulu, HI

