Longtime Honolulu smoke shop rings up...

Longtime Honolulu smoke shop rings up final sales

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

Greg Azus, the owner of Hawaii's Natural High, says he renewed his lease, initially intending to keep the shop open, before finally deciding to shutter his Kapahulu store. "It's not just all glass pipes and vaporizers," he told Hawaii News Now on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding Lolo 56 min We ALL love Prez ... 10
Savio Homes Plz read the leeward lolo and Guru ... (Jan '15) 2 hr District 1 79
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) 11 hr Public Moke 85
Wingnuts don't forget to pledge your allegiance... 12 hr Francine 1
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 22 hr Princess Hey 588
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 22 hr Princess Hey 4,379
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 22 hr Princess Hey 512
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,393 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC