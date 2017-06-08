Large North Shore brush fire traced t...

Large North Shore brush fire traced to truck

55 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Honolulu Fire Department determined a work pickup truck that broke down in a grassy area caused the massive brush fire in Mokuleia that so far has scorched about 400 acres. The fire started at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

