Jumanji's jungle returns 20 years on
NO REPORTER NARRATION A sequel to the 1995 Robin Williams classic 'Jumanji' is being released in December and after months of speculation by fans of the original, Sony Pictures have released a first look at the new film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'. The film stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan and although they appear to each play jungle explorers, they are all in fact playing teenagers who are trapped in their bodies after they get sucked into a computer game during detention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii has morphed into a rabid, left wing kook...
|1 hr
|Hillary Lost
|3
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|White Coats
|52
|Don Quiote buying Times
|2 hr
|District 1
|2
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|2 hr
|District 1
|32
|Bad news for fake liberal activist judges.
|5 hr
|American_Infidel
|13
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|10 hr
|American Infidel
|2,093
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Drone
|565
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC