Jumanji's jungle returns 20 years on

20 hrs ago

NO REPORTER NARRATION A sequel to the 1995 Robin Williams classic 'Jumanji' is being released in December and after months of speculation by fans of the original, Sony Pictures have released a first look at the new film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'. The film stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan and although they appear to each play jungle explorers, they are all in fact playing teenagers who are trapped in their bodies after they get sucked into a computer game during detention.

