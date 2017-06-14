Island images: June 2017

Island images: June 2017

Thursday Jun 15

BRUCE ASATO / [email protected] In the channel leading to the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Tuesday, Koa Kai Canoe Club coach Paul Amoy stood waist deep to relay instructions to Koa Kai crews practicing for the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association regatta season, which is underway. JAMM AQUINO / [email protected] A woman walked by the Louise Dillingham Memorial Fountain on Kalakaua Avenue next to Kapiolani Park on Monday.

