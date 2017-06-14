Island images: June 2017
BRUCE ASATO / [email protected] In the channel leading to the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Tuesday, Koa Kai Canoe Club coach Paul Amoy stood waist deep to relay instructions to Koa Kai crews practicing for the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association regatta season, which is underway. JAMM AQUINO / [email protected] A woman walked by the Louise Dillingham Memorial Fountain on Kalakaua Avenue next to Kapiolani Park on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|842
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|2,051
|Wut Da Fuh?
|5 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|16
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|8 hr
|_Zoey_
|487
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|9 hr
|District 1
|560
|Meds For Pain
|13 hr
|xcxc
|1
|Pain Meds
|13 hr
|Millan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC