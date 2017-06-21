Impaired driver plows into construction zone, injuring electrician
An electrician is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle driven by an allegedly impaired man earlier today. A 47-year-old electrician was taken to a hospital in critical condition early today after being struck by a vehicle driven by an allegedly impaired 22-year-old man in Honolulu, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Sweeny Todd
|84
|Trumps Cuba RETREAT Hurts USA and Minnesota Far...
|1 hr
|District 1
|9
|Old man Joe Balls Is losing ground with the edu...
|5 hr
|Biohazard Bird
|2
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|London hit again
|855
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|571
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|496
|Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding Lolo
|13 hr
|District 1
|7
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC