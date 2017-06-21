Impaired driver plows into constructi...

Impaired driver plows into construction zone, injuring electrician

An electrician is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle driven by an allegedly impaired man earlier today. A 47-year-old electrician was taken to a hospital in critical condition early today after being struck by a vehicle driven by an allegedly impaired 22-year-old man in Honolulu, police said.

