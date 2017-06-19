Honolulu officials work to curb bustling sublease tactics
Officials on the Hawaii island of Oahu are looking for ways to cut down on subleasing as its popularity rises with the advent of businesses such as Airbnb. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that renters have been cashing in on the profitability of the island's vacation rental market through online rental sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Cuba RETREAT Hurts USA and Minnesota Far...
|11 min
|silly rabbit
|13
|Old man Joe Balls Is losing ground with the edu...
|31 min
|We ALL love Prez ...
|5
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Sweeny Todd
|84
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|London hit again
|855
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|571
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|496
|Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding Lolo
|18 hr
|District 1
|7
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC