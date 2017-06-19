Honolulu officials work to curb bustl...

Honolulu officials work to curb bustling sublease tactics

9 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

Officials on the Hawaii island of Oahu are looking for ways to cut down on subleasing as its popularity rises with the advent of businesses such as Airbnb. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that renters have been cashing in on the profitability of the island's vacation rental market through online rental sites.

