Historic figures come to life at Oahu's oldest graveyard

Sunday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Every June, Hawaii's history comes to life among the headstones at Oahu Cemetery. Founded in 1844, Oahu Cemetery is Hawaii's oldest public cemetery, the final resting place for many Honolulu notables and the setting of Cemetery Pupu Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

