Historic figures come to life at Oahu's oldest graveyard
Every June, Hawaii's history comes to life among the headstones at Oahu Cemetery. Founded in 1844, Oahu Cemetery is Hawaii's oldest public cemetery, the final resting place for many Honolulu notables and the setting of Cemetery Pupu Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|American Infidel
|1,997
|WARNING about Tanaka of Tokyo restaurants
|5 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|5
|Shove That Up YOUR @ss Trumpetts
|12 hr
|Joe Balls
|1
|I'm Joe Balls and I'm A Chubby Chaser
|13 hr
|Ill raise you
|14
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|20 hr
|Sleeping Dog 4
|48
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|Mon
|FCC investigated ...
|837
|Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Bye Erin William
|70
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC