HFD to resume searching for hikers in...

HFD to resume searching for hikers in Punaluu Valley

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Honolulu Fire Department's Air 1 helicopter is expected to return to Punaluu Valley at dawn today to rescue seven distressed hikers at Castle Trail. Firefighters responded to the distress call shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13) 52 min FCC investigated ... 498
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 4 hr billary monica di... 1,897
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 470
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 6 hr Princess Hey 536
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 4,336
Hawaii’s most popular coral reefs are in big tr... Thu Joe Balls 2
Imua Rail?? (May '12) Thu Joe Balls 648
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC