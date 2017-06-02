HFD to resume searching for hikers in Punaluu Valley
The Honolulu Fire Department's Air 1 helicopter is expected to return to Punaluu Valley at dawn today to rescue seven distressed hikers at Castle Trail. Firefighters responded to the distress call shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.
