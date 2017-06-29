HFD: Oahu sees uptick in firecracker permits for July Fourth
Sales will continue until 8 p.m. on Independence Day. The firecrackers can be set off between 1 and 9 p.m. on July Fourth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|40 min
|Harry
|30
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Drone
|565
|Wingnuts don't forget to pledge your allegiance...
|7 hr
|Barf Bird 4
|4
|Bad news for fake liberal activist judges.
|7 hr
|Settlement Bird
|12
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|BurpBird 4
|2,092
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,381
|Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding Lolo
|19 hr
|District 1
|11
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC