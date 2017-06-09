Head of city's climate change office wants to build a resilient Honolulu
In the run-up to November's general election, the city's Charter Commission told voters that passage of a proposed amendment to Honolulu's "Constitution" would establish a central point for contending with sustainability-related stewardship of our natural resources for present and future generations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|1,963
|Lawyer: Retired Navy officer expected to plead ...
|9 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|2
|Write to President Trump
|14 hr
|American Infidel
|14
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|544
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|4,344
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|Thu
|We ALL love Prez ...
|657
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Noname
|550
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC