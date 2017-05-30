Hawaii's vertical school to be constructed in 2019
The so-called vertical school will be located on the first four floors of an upcoming residential apartment tower in the Kakaako neighborhood of Honolulu. The proposed public school would serve about 750 K-6th grade students in a growing residential area, state officials said.
