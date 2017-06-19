Gov. David Ige

Gov. David Ige

Governor David Ige was scheduled to sign 11 bills into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Thursday, including measures on everything from housing projects to fire sprinklers. The first three, signed at 9 a.m., increased administrative fines for ethics and financial disclosure violations.

