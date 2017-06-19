Gov. David Ige
Governor David Ige was scheduled to sign 11 bills into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Thursday, including measures on everything from housing projects to fire sprinklers. The first three, signed at 9 a.m., increased administrative fines for ethics and financial disclosure violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|9 min
|Princess Hey
|500
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|17 min
|Princess Hey
|577
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|District 1
|856
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Clang 4
|561
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|Inari
|50
|Trumps Cuba RETREAT Hurts USA and Minnesota Far...
|5 hr
|Barf Borg Bird
|24
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|Sea Bird
|2,081
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC