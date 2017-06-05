Forecasters monitoring disturbed weather in Eastern Pacific
Forecasters on Saturday were keeping tabs on an area of showers and thunderstorms organizing off the southern coast off Mexico. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the area of low pressure, located a couple hundred miles south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec, is expected to gradually develop during the next couple of days as it moves west-northwest toward the Mexico coast.
