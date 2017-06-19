Forecasters continue to monitor distu...

Forecasters continue to monitor disturbed weather in E. Pacific

9 hrs ago

The Miami-based forecasters said Thursday that the broad area of low pressure is still expected to develop this weekend as it tracks west, west-northwest parallel to the coast of Mexico. As of Thursday morning, the system was located several hundred miles off the Gulf of Tehuantepec and was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

