Forecast: Advisory-level surf expecte...

Forecast: Advisory-level surf expected for south shores

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

Here are today's wave sizes: 6-10 feet along south shores, 5-9 feet west with some higher sets, 2-4 feet north and east. Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the island of Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 2 min Princess Hey 567
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 3 min Princess Hey 4,366
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 25 min Borg 18 557
Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding 37 min Cattle Egret 2
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 48 min Miriam Francine 2,061
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 1 hr District 1 491
Wut Da Fuh? 1 hr We ALL love Prez ... 18
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC