Forecast: Advisory-level surf expected for south shores
Here are today's wave sizes: 6-10 feet along south shores, 5-9 feet west with some higher sets, 2-4 feet north and east. Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the island of Hawaii.
