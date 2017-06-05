Figuring fair taxes not as simple as ...

Figuring fair taxes not as simple as it sounds

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

The history of taxation is a history of unfairness. There has probably never been or ever will be a fair tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 2 hr Harry 658
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 9 hr Natasha 1,964
News Lawyer: Retired Navy officer expected to plead ... 19 hr We ALL love Prez ... 2
Write to President Trump 23 hr American Infidel 14
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) Thu Princess Hey 544
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) Thu Princess Hey 4,344
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) Thu Noname 550
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,150 • Total comments across all topics: 281,658,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC