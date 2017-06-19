There are on the KFVE-TV Honolulu story from 22 hrs ago, titled FBI probe investigating police chief now zeroing in on city prosecutor, too. In it, KFVE-TV Honolulu reports that:

The federal public corruption investigation that already forced former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha to retire has widened even further. Hawaii News Now has learned that a fourth special prosecutor from California has been added to the team investigating alleged misconduct by people at Hawaii's highest levels of law enforcement.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.