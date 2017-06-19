FBI probe investigating police chief ...

FBI probe investigating police chief now zeroing in on city prosecutor, too

There are 1 comment on the KFVE-TV Honolulu story from 22 hrs ago, titled FBI probe investigating police chief now zeroing in on city prosecutor, too. In it, KFVE-TV Honolulu reports that:

The federal public corruption investigation that already forced former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha to retire has widened even further. Hawaii News Now has learned that a fourth special prosecutor from California has been added to the team investigating alleged misconduct by people at Hawaii's highest levels of law enforcement.

