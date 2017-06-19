FBI probe investigating police chief now zeroing in on city prosecutor, too
There are 1 comment on the KFVE-TV Honolulu story from 22 hrs ago, titled FBI probe investigating police chief now zeroing in on city prosecutor, too. In it, KFVE-TV Honolulu reports that:
The federal public corruption investigation that already forced former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha to retire has widened even further. Hawaii News Now has learned that a fourth special prosecutor from California has been added to the team investigating alleged misconduct by people at Hawaii's highest levels of law enforcement.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
|
“DONT BELIEVE FAKE RUSSIA”
Since: Mar 09
31,107
CONSPIRACIES BY FAKE NEWS!
|
#1 4 hrs ago
WTF??
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|District 1
|851
|Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding Lolo
|1 hr
|District 1
|3
|Wut Da Fuh?
|2 hr
|District 1
|19
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|3 hr
|District 1
|2
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|Jaberwock
|161
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Rasputin 4
|324
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|2,073
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC