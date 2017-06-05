Donkey Mill hosts Big Island Biennial...

Donkey Mill hosts Big Island Biennial of Contemporary Art 2017

Donkey Mill Art Center's "From Hand to Hand," the second Big Island Biennial of Contemporary Art, remains on exhibit through June 24. This exhibition samples Hawaii Island's vibrant art community by featuring artists dedicated to long-term studio practice as well as mid-career and emerging artists working in a variety of disciplines. "From Hand to Hand" celebrates the gift of knowledge and the relationship between the artist and protege by selecting recognized masters in their media, and showcasing an artist who they have directly taught and influenced.

