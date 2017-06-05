Donkey Mill hosts Big Island Biennial of Contemporary Art 2017
Donkey Mill Art Center's "From Hand to Hand," the second Big Island Biennial of Contemporary Art, remains on exhibit through June 24. This exhibition samples Hawaii Island's vibrant art community by featuring artists dedicated to long-term studio practice as well as mid-career and emerging artists working in a variety of disciplines. "From Hand to Hand" celebrates the gift of knowledge and the relationship between the artist and protege by selecting recognized masters in their media, and showcasing an artist who they have directly taught and influenced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|1,963
|Lawyer: Retired Navy officer expected to plead ...
|9 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|2
|Write to President Trump
|14 hr
|American Infidel
|14
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|544
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|4,344
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|Thu
|We ALL love Prez ...
|657
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Noname
|550
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC