DMV issue resolved; deadlines still extended
The County of Hawaii's Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division announced Thursday that the computer mainframe issue that arose earlier this week has been fixed, and that normal processing of vehicle registrations and driver's licenses has resumed. The division is extending the renewal deadline for vehicle registrations and driver's licenses from June 30 to July 7, to make sure that the public is not penalized as the end of the month approaches.
