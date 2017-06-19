Dispute between police commissioner & former police chief will be decided by ethics commission
The Honolulu ethics commission is now involved in a battle brewing between the former police chief and an outspoken police commissioner. Louis Kealoha was forced to retire because of an FBI public corruption investigation.
