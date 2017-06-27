Council bill takes aim at banning sit...

Council bill takes aim at banning sitting, lying on public sidewalks island wide

Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

A new bill before the Honolulu City Council would outlaw sitting and lying on public sidewalks across the entire island of Oahu. Councilmembers passed Bill 66 after it's first reading Tuesday.

