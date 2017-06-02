Corrections
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Ed Lynch, managing editor/news, at 529-4758.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|535
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|4 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|469
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|4,335
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|Dr Guru
|1,896
|Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|Joe Balls
|495
|Hawaii’s most popular coral reefs are in big tr...
|17 hr
|Joe Balls
|2
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|17 hr
|Joe Balls
|648
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC