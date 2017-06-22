Coast Guard suspends expansive search for missing sailor
The Coast Guard on Thursday suspended an expansive 24-day search for a missing 71-year-old sailor last reported 1,800 miles southeast of Hilo. Various agencies and private commercial vessels searched a total of more than 59,598 square miles, an area the size of Okalahoma, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Clang 4
|561
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Inari
|50
|Trumps Cuba RETREAT Hurts USA and Minnesota Far...
|2 hr
|Barf Borg Bird
|24
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Sea Bird
|2,081
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|5 hr
|_Zoey_
|499
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|_Zoey_
|576
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|beebee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC