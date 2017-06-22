Coast Guard suspends expansive search...

Coast Guard suspends expansive search for missing sailor

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Coast Guard on Thursday suspended an expansive 24-day search for a missing 71-year-old sailor last reported 1,800 miles southeast of Hilo. Various agencies and private commercial vessels searched a total of more than 59,598 square miles, an area the size of Okalahoma, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 1 hr Clang 4 561
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 2 hr Inari 50
Trumps Cuba RETREAT Hurts USA and Minnesota Far... 2 hr Barf Borg Bird 24
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr Sea Bird 2,081
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 5 hr _Zoey_ 499
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 5 hr _Zoey_ 576
News The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09) 17 hr beebee 5
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC