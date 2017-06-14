City to pay for detective's attorney ...

City to pay for detective's attorney in Kealoha civil case

Wednesday

The City Council has approved paying a Honolulu law firm up to $50,000 to represent a Honolulu Police Department detective in a civil lawsuit brought by a man who said he was unlawfully arrested and maliciously prosecuted by former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a Honolulu deputy prosecutor.

