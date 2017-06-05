City sweeps homeless from state-owned...

City sweeps homeless from state-owned Nimitz medians

1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A special city clean-up crew that normally clears homeless encampments from city sidewalks expanded its duties this morning to break down a knot of tents and structures on grassy medians along state-owned Nimitz Highway. A convoy of nine city trucks and police vehicles moved into Awa Street just at 8:30 a.m. without notice, but gave several homeless occupants 30 minutes to remove personal items before crews began hauling out what remained, including a bucket full of human waste.

