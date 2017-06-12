City slammed over delays on landfill

City slammed over delays on landfill

Members of the state Land Use Commission last month threw the question of keeping open Oahu's only public landfill back to the Honolulu Planning Commission to clear up technical errors, but not before criticizing city officials for foot-dragging.

Honolulu, HI

