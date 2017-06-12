City slammed over delays on landfill
Members of the state Land Use Commission last month threw the question of keeping open Oahu's only public landfill back to the Honolulu Planning Commission to clear up technical errors, but not before criticizing city officials for foot-dragging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|9 min
|We ALL love Prez ...
|835
|WARNING about Tanaka of Tokyo restaurants
|36 min
|FCC investigated ...
|2
|I'm Joe Balls and I'm A Chubby Chaser
|6 hr
|C U gator monsters
|9
|Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|Bye Erin William
|70
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|Harry
|1,981
|Man physically assaulted, robbed in Keeamoku area
|12 hr
|Joe Balls
|4
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|23 hr
|Mabuhay
|551
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC