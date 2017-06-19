City investigating after refuse worker caught dumping trash onto Pearl City street
City officials in Honolulu say they've opened an investigation after seeing security camera video that appears to show a city refuse worker dumping paper onto a Pearl City street. Maxima Domingo, the woman whose home security camera recorded the act last month, says the refuse worker didn't stop to pick up the rubbish and that the city didn't send anyone to clean up the mess after she called to alert them to what had happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|35 min
|Dr Guru
|2,067
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|Rudy
|4
|Trumps Cuba RETREAT Hurts USA and Minnesota Far...
|6 hr
|District 1
|1
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|492
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|567
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,366
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|14 hr
|Borg 18
|557
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC