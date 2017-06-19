City investigating after refuse worke...

City investigating after refuse worker caught dumping trash onto Pearl City street

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

City officials in Honolulu say they've opened an investigation after seeing security camera video that appears to show a city refuse worker dumping paper onto a Pearl City street. Maxima Domingo, the woman whose home security camera recorded the act last month, says the refuse worker didn't stop to pick up the rubbish and that the city didn't send anyone to clean up the mess after she called to alert them to what had happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 35 min Dr Guru 2,067
News The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09) 5 hr Rudy 4
Trumps Cuba RETREAT Hurts USA and Minnesota Far... 6 hr District 1 1
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 13 hr Princess Hey 492
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 13 hr Princess Hey 567
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 14 hr Princess Hey 4,366
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 14 hr Borg 18 557
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC