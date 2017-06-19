City investigating after refuse worker caught dumping trash onto Pearl City street

City officials in Honolulu say they've opened an investigation after seeing security camera video that appears to show a city refuse worker dumping paper onto a Pearl City street. Maxima Domingo, the woman whose home security camera recorded the act last month, says the refuse worker didn't stop to pick up the rubbish and that the city didn't send anyone to clean up the mess after she called to alert them to what had happened.

