City crews to sweep homeless encampment near Keehi Transfer Station
City and County of Honolulu crews will sweep a homeless camp near the Keehi Transfer Station Thursday to curb the growing population of animals and start repairs to the fences around the area. Animal control teams left the camp Tuesday with five adult dogs and 16 puppies .
