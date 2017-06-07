City Council OKs bond funding to keep rail moving

Honolulu's beleaguered rail project squeaked out the sixth, pivotal City Council vote today required to float bonds that transit officials say they need to keep construction going past January. City Councilman Trevor Ozawa represented the swing vote, switching from a "no" to a "yes" after he read a statement from the dais at Honolulu Hale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.