Central Pacific remains quiet

Tuesday Read more: West Hawaii Today

No tropical cyclone formation is expected in the Central Pacific through Thursday morning, according to forecasters at the Honolulu-based Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, meanwhile, said former-Tropical Storm Calvin had dissipated Tuesday morning and was located about 55 miles north of Puerto Angel, Mexico.

