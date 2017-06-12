Central Pacific remains quiet
No tropical cyclone formation is expected in the Central Pacific through Thursday morning, according to forecasters at the Honolulu-based Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, meanwhile, said former-Tropical Storm Calvin had dissipated Tuesday morning and was located about 55 miles north of Puerto Angel, Mexico.
