Cargo plane worker hurt in 25-foot fa...

Cargo plane worker hurt in 25-foot fall at Honolulu airport

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A man was taken to a hospital Tuesday after he fell 25 feet while working on a grounded cargo plane at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for Emergency Medical Services, said the UPS employee, in his mid-20s, was inside the plane when he fell onto the tarmac.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless in HI (recent NEWSHOUR segment) 31 min Hillary Lost 12
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 59 min Princess Hey 510
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 1 hr Princess Hey 585
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 7 hr We ALL love Prez ... 2,088
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 8 hr Cuz 563
News Schnitzer Steel Hawaii halts buying scrap metal... (Oct '08) 8 hr Joe Balls 23
Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08) 16 hr moya 528
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,741 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC