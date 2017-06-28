Cargo plane worker hurt in 25-foot fall at Honolulu airport
A man was taken to a hospital Tuesday after he fell 25 feet while working on a grounded cargo plane at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for Emergency Medical Services, said the UPS employee, in his mid-20s, was inside the plane when he fell onto the tarmac.
