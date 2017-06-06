Caldwell urges Council to pass complete ban on plastic bags
Mayor Kirk Caldwell today urged the Honolulu City Council to pass a bill banning all plastic bags from retail checkout counters, and threatened to veto any measure that falls short of that. Council members are scheduled to hold a final vote Wednesday on Bill 59 and have two very different versions before it.
