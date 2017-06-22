Body of diver found in Punaluu identi...

Body of diver found in Punaluu identified

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A 41-year-old man who died after he went night diving in Punaluu has been identified as Dusty William of Honolulu. William went diving with his friends about 100 yards off of Punaluu Beach Park Tuesday night when he failed to return shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 1 hr texas pete 574
Trumps Cuba RETREAT Hurts USA and Minnesota Far... 1 hr Alice 20
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 498
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 2 hr DA Mynahs 560
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr Jaberwockie Bird 2,078
News The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09) 8 hr beebee 5
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 10 hr GrimFairyTales 325
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC