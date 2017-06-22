Body of diver found in Punaluu identified
A 41-year-old man who died after he went night diving in Punaluu has been identified as Dusty William of Honolulu. William went diving with his friends about 100 yards off of Punaluu Beach Park Tuesday night when he failed to return shore.
