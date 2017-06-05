Big Island man pleads guilty to federal bank robbery charge

A 30-year-old Big Island man will be sentenced in September in connection with the January robbery of the American Savings Bank branch in Kealakekua. Russell Risshi Monlux, who remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu, on May 19 pleaded guilty to a single federal count of bank robbery by force or violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.