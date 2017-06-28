Awards Stack Up for Blue Note Hawaii
Blue Note Hawaii is honored to be recognized by two of Honolulu's most prestigious publications in Honolulu Magazine's Best of 2017 and the Honolulu Star Advertiser's Best Awards in June. The legendary jazz club was named the Best Live Music Venue by Honolulu Magazine and was Best of the Best Live Music in the June 18th edition of the Honolulu Star Advertiser.
