Audit says domestic violence cases jumped 615% from 2013 to 2016

19 hrs ago

The Honolulu Police Department and the city Prosecutor's Office have seen an increase in their domestic violence caseloads in recent years but without a corresponding increase in successful prosecutions, a report released last week by city Auditor Edwin Young concludes.

Honolulu, HI

