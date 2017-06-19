Audit: Domestic violence cases up 615 percent in Honolulu

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports an audit released last week by city Auditor Edwin Young concludes the Honolulu Police Department and the city Prosecutor's Office have seen an increase in their domestic violence caseloads in recent years but without an increase in prosecutions. The audit shows the number of domestic violence cases handled by the HPD jumped to an estimated 1,538 in 2016 from 215 in 2013, a 615 percent increase.

