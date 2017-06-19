At news conference on bills he'll veto, governor also seeks to defend his record on airport upgrades

Gov. David Ige expressed frustration Friday about the pace of renovations at the state's busiest airport in Honolulu, but defended his administration's record on airport modernization efforts statewide. "I think we've done more, invested more, had more projects initiated and in process, and completed in the last three years then there has been in a long, long time," Ige told reporters.

