At news conference on bills he'll veto, governor also seeks to defend his record on airport upgrades
Gov. David Ige expressed frustration Friday about the pace of renovations at the state's busiest airport in Honolulu, but defended his administration's record on airport modernization efforts statewide. "I think we've done more, invested more, had more projects initiated and in process, and completed in the last three years then there has been in a long, long time," Ige told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|41 min
|Styx taxi
|51
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|506
|In a year or two Im moving out of this God Fors...
|2 hr
|Joe Balls
|25
|Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding Lolo
|10 hr
|Joe Balls
|8
|Gov. David Ige
|10 hr
|Joe Balls
|3
|Old man Joe Balls Is losing ground with the edu...
|10 hr
|Joe Balls
|9
|DISTRICT 1 Finally Admits TO Being A RACE BAITER (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|Joe Balls
|205
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC