As Honolulu bikeshare program nears d...

As Honolulu bikeshare program nears debut, concerns about safety and affordability linger

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KFVE-TV Honolulu

Another station on Walina Street takes up two crucial parking spots and on Kalakaua Avenue, a bike rack crowds a busy sidewalk. "When the bikes stick out, people are going to be squeezed into the bushes," said Waikiki resident Camille Corvino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 56 min _Zoey_ 509
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 56 min _Zoey_ 584
Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08) 5 hr moya 528
Homeless in HI (recent NEWSHOUR segment) 7 hr Old Vet 8
Bad news for fake liberal activist judges. 9 hr Joe Balls 10
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 13 hr Princess Hey 4,377
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) Mon Borg 18 562
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC