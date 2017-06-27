As Honolulu bikeshare program nears debut, concerns about safety and affordability linger
Another station on Walina Street takes up two crucial parking spots and on Kalakaua Avenue, a bike rack crowds a busy sidewalk. "When the bikes stick out, people are going to be squeezed into the bushes," said Waikiki resident Camille Corvino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|56 min
|_Zoey_
|509
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|56 min
|_Zoey_
|584
|Why do Filipinos consider themselves as Pacific... (Oct '08)
|5 hr
|moya
|528
|Homeless in HI (recent NEWSHOUR segment)
|7 hr
|Old Vet
|8
|Bad news for fake liberal activist judges.
|9 hr
|Joe Balls
|10
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,377
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Borg 18
|562
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC