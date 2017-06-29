AirAsia X launches Hawaii service on heels of air scare
For 90 minutes, passengers on an Air Asia airbus out of Australia Sunday endured a teeth-rattling ride after an engine malfunctioned and the pilot turned around. The carrier's CEO Benyamin Bin Ismael says an investigation is ongoing.
