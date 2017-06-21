Aiea Loop Trail robber sought

Aiea Loop Trail robber sought

At about 4:25 p.m. Monday at the trail at the Keaiwa Heiau State Recreation Area, police said the male clad in camouflage pants brandished a handgun at the victim and took her cellular phone and car keys. When the woman walked back to the parking area, she discovered her black Kia Sportage missing.

