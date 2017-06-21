Aiea Loop Trail robber sought
At about 4:25 p.m. Monday at the trail at the Keaiwa Heiau State Recreation Area, police said the male clad in camouflage pants brandished a handgun at the victim and took her cellular phone and car keys. When the woman walked back to the parking area, she discovered her black Kia Sportage missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Balls the water thief is in hiding Lolo
|18 min
|Alice
|1
|The Muslim World is Broken (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|District 1
|848
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|2,073
|Trumps Cuba RETREAT Hurts USA and Minnesota Far...
|2 hr
|We ALL love Prez ...
|7
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|D Holiday
|558
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,368
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|569
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC