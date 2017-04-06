About Town: 6-4-17

Halau Kalaakeakauikawekiu, under the direction of Kumu Kenneth Aloha Victor and Kauluae Foundation, presents the 2017 Hoolaulea to honor and celebrate King Kamehameha Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Hale Halawai in Kailua-Kona. Admission is free.

