2 men hurt in East Honolulu crash

Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A 49-year-old man was in serious condition and a 42-year-old man in critical condition Friday after a multiple-vehicle accident on Kalanianaole Highway near Kalani High School at about 1 p.m., according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. The Coast Guard on Friday was continuing the search for a woman reported missing off of Kihei after she was last seen at Cove Beach Park.

