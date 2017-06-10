2 men hurt in East Honolulu crash
A 49-year-old man was in serious condition and a 42-year-old man in critical condition Friday after a multiple-vehicle accident on Kalanianaole Highway near Kalani High School at about 1 p.m., according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. The Coast Guard on Friday was continuing the search for a woman reported missing off of Kihei after she was last seen at Cove Beach Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
