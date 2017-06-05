While Ige had entered the race with little name recognition and little money, Abercrombie had managed to upset pretty much every major faction in the state Democratic Party during his tenure. Ige looks to be in better shape than Abercrombie with more than a year to go before the next Democratic primary, but a new Merriman River Group survey for Civil Beat indicates that Ige does have good reasons to at least be prepared for a primary.

