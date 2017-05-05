WWII veteran of the 444nd wrote battle memoir

An Army veteran who wrote a memoir about how eight soldiers in his Japanese-American company survived while rescuing a battalion of Texans in World War II has died. Edward Yamasaki, author of "And Then There Were Eight," a story about Japanese-Americans rescuing 211 Texas soldiers surrounded by Germans, died April 27 in a hospital in Nagasaki, Japan, after suffering a stroke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.