Woman suspected in Makiki stabbing turns herself in

A 40-year-old woman turned herself in to police after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a knife in Makiki. Police said the suspect turned herself in at the Honolulu Police Department's Alapai headquarters on Beretania Street at 3:55 p.m. Thursday where they arrested her on suspicion of second-degree assault.

