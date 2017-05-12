Woman suspected in Makiki stabbing turns herself in
A 40-year-old woman turned herself in to police after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a knife in Makiki. Police said the suspect turned herself in at the Honolulu Police Department's Alapai headquarters on Beretania Street at 3:55 p.m. Thursday where they arrested her on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Ricca
|1,755
|Yup 3rd world
|5 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|1
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,254
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|406
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|472
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|17 hr
|Ha ha ha ha
|43
|Liberal Seattle Mayor wants to tax white people
|Wed
|American_Infidel
|5
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC