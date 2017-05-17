Vegas police: Unapproved chokehold used in fatal chase of Hawaii ex-con

This photo shows the scene at The Venetian Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Sunday where an unarmed man died after police squeezed his neck during a struggle to subdue him. LAS VEGAS>> A Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and an unapproved neck hold on an unarmed man in a deadly foot chase at a casino over the weekend, authorities said today.

