University of Nations CFO pleads guilty to wire fraud
Pablo M. Rivera, age 41, of Honolulu, will be sentenced Aug. 28 by United States District Judge Susan Oki Mollway. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|2 hr
|District 1
|419
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|District 1
|484
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|texas pete
|4,269
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Ah Choo
|76
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,741
|The Clintons caught smuggling illegals into Bal...
|8 hr
|Joe Balls
|4
|WARNING: Sachi Hawaii Pacific Century Properties
|12 hr
|Mark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC