Trial begins for company tied to dead...

Trial begins for company tied to deadly Waikele bunker blast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The criminal trial against a company accused of mishandling fireworks involved in a deadly 2011 Hawaii explosion is about reckless disregard for the law and safety, a federal prosecutor told jurors today. Donaldson Enterprises and its head Charles Donaldson are charged with conspiracy, storing and treating hazardous wastes without a permit and making a false statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 4,246
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 4 hr Dr Guru 1,731
Liberal Seattle Mayor wants to tax white people 8 hr American_Infidel 5
Mole 16 hr Raven 13
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 17 hr Raven 314
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 19 hr Bears Many 534
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) Wed Princess Hey 404
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC